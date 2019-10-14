Jaguars tight end Geoff Swaim was knocked out of Sunday's game with a scary helmet-to-helmet hit

NFL on CBS Geoff Swaim was blindsided after catching a ball over the middle of the field, with players from both teams kneeling in prayer for his safety.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Geoff Swaim suffered a scary helmet-to-helmet hit from New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis on Sunday.

Swaim caught a ball crossing the middle of the field and was blindsided by Davis, immediately falling hard to the ground.

After the hit, players from both teams knelt in prayer as Swaim was tended to by trainers.

Swaim eventually was able to get to his feet, leave the field, and was evaluated for a concussion.

With 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Saints holding a 13-6 lead, Swaim caught a short pass crossing the middle the field from quarterback Gardner Minshew. Swaim’s eyes were looking the other way, allowing Davis to get a jump on him, and leading to a brutal collision between the two players.

Swaim immediately hit the ground and penalty flags were thrown.

Players on both teams knelt to pray while trainers met with Swaim on the field, including Davis. The helmet-to-helmet contact did not appear to be intentional.

Emotional scene as #Saints LB Demario Davis is on the field with players from both teams praying for #Jaguars TE Jeff Swaim whom Davis hit on an attempted pass. Looked like Davis led with shoulder, but tried to duck underneath. Swaim took a huge shot. Being tended to now. pic.twitter.com/ORlTukeBTX — Deuce Windham (@RevDeuceWindham) October 13, 2019

Eventually, Swaim was able to get to his feet and walk off the field, officially leaving the game to be evaluated for a concussion.

The Saints would hold on to their 13-6 lead, securing the team’s fourth straight victory.

