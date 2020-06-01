Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho reveals 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt during goal celebration

Lars Baron/Pool via AP Jadon Sancho used his celebration as a call to action after scoring his first goal of an eventual hat trick.

Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho tore off his jersey to reveal “Justice for George Floyd” written on his undershirt after scoring his first goal of the match on Sunday.

Sancho, who received a yellow card for his gesture – removing your jersey for any sort of celebration results in an automatic booking – was not the only Bundesliga player to make a show of solidarity on Sunday, as Gladbach forward Marcus Thuram took a knee after scoring his first goal of an earlier match in the day.

On Twitter, fans showed their support for both players using their platform to spread calls for justice.

Sancho would go on to score the first hat trick of his young career, leading Dortmund to a 6-1 victory.

Floyd died on Monday night after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes as Floyd pleaded for his life. Video of the incident was shared on social media.

Floyd died on Monday night after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes as Floyd pleaded for his life. Video of the incident was shared on social media.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe,” Floyd said in the video. “Don’t kill me.”

Since his death, protests against police brutality have taken place in cities across the United States. Several prominent athletes, from Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James, to former NBA star Stephen Jackson, who was a personal friend of Floyd’s have offered powerful statements and demands for action.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old Englishman made a statement of his own, tearing off his jersey and holding out his message for the camera.

54' Thorgan Hazard ⚽

57' Jadon Sancho ⚽@BlackYellow are up and running at Paderborn ⚡ pic.twitter.com/jr8JLxcseh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 31, 2020

Sancho received a yellow card for his gesture – removing your jersey for any sort of celebration results in an automatic booking.

On Twitter, fans supported Sancho’s tribute.

Jadon Sancho becomes the latest player to use his platform to make a point. A class act. pic.twitter.com/GZ1bbQqdVf — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) May 31, 2020

Incredible. English phenomenon Jadon Sancho rips off his shirt after scoring for Dortmund and pays tribute to George Floyd with this handwritten message. A London-born star playing in Germany but his mind is on the tragedy in Minnesota. The world is watching ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/RTkXCgHldy — roger bennett (@rogbennett) May 31, 2020

Respect to Jadon Sancho who scored a goal today and unveiled a Tshirt in remembrance to George Floyd. Picking up a yellow card in doing so. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/dEoop2WM0j — Keep Social Distance !!!!!!! (@RdFalls) May 31, 2020

Sancho was not the only Bundesliga player to pay tribute to Floyd over the weekend.

His teammate, Achraf Hakimi, also revealed a shirt that read “Justice for George Floyd,” after scoring a goal of his own.

Achraf Hakimi also joined Jadon Sancho in dedicating his goal to George Floyd: Justice for George Floyd. ???????? pic.twitter.com/lKrt4MQZpV — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) May 31, 2020

Additionally, earlier on Sunday, Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram knelt down on one knee after scoring his first of two goals in his club’s match against FC Union Berlin.

Marcus Thuram taking a knee after scoring for Gladbach, in honor of George Floyd and showing solidarity with protesters. His dad, 98’ WC champ Lilian Thuram, is a vocal activist against racism as well as a UNICEF ambassador (via @beINSPORTS_EN) pic.twitter.com/rGaFHovnYY — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) May 31, 2020

After the goal, his club tweeted out a picture of the moment, captioned simply, “No explanation needed.”

In the Dortmund match, Sancho would go on to score two more goals, completing the first hat trick of his young career as his club went on to win 6-1.

