The Patriots' third-string quarterback came out with a bang

The Patriots found themselves in a bit of quarterback jam this week. And in true Patriots’ fashion, they are making the best of it.

With Tom Brady suspended and wonderboy backup Jimmy Garoppolo out with an injured shoulder, the Patriots were down to third-round rookie Jacoby Brissett and wide receiver Julian Edelman as the backup.

But worry not, Pats fans. Bill Belichick is calling the shots, and that includes a play he would never call if he was using Brady or Garoppolo, a bootleg.

Late in the first period, Brissett got the bootleg call. It was so surprising that the Houston Texans were nowhere to be seen and Brissett ran free almost the entire way to the end zone, eventually scoring a 27-yard touchdown.



That run was five yards longer than any run in Brady’s career. Brady’s longest rush is 22 yards on 504 career carries.

Not a bad start for Brissett.

