The Lakers Are So Bad Jack Nicholson And Adam Sandler Walked Out Early

After getting blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder last night, the Lakers are 15-21 and have just an 8% chance of making the playoffs. Things are so bad that Jack Nicholson decided early in the fourth quarter that he and his son had enough.He waved to ESPN announcers and then walked out.



Oh wait. That’s Adam Sandler tagging along awkwardly (via ESPN)…

