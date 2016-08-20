This Labour politician's reaction sums up everything that is going wrong for the party

The Labour party is in the midst of a civil war, with MPs revolting against its incumbent leader Jeremy Corbyn while a hardcore group of activist party members are keeping Corbyn in power.

Labour MPs argue that Corbyn is so unpopular that he is unlikely to lead the opposition party to victory in the next general election. However, Corbyn supporters say that the current Labour leader will bring about real change to society with his more socialist and 1970s style politics.

The so-called coup from within the Labour party against Corbyn is making the party unravel.

And this short clip posted by Alison Mackenzie from ITV News when she interviewed Labour MP Jack Dromey sums up everything that is going on in the party right now:

In the video Dromey says passionately:

“Labour is divided. We need, once again, to unite. That means strong new leadership and that’s why I’m supporting Owen Smith. It means us turning outwards to the country. We can’t go on talking to one another, we’ve got to stand up for the country.”

However, then the crowd starts cheering and Corbyn arrives at the party’s hustings event in Solihull, near Birmingham where the interview was taking place.

And then Dromey does a complete about-turn and chats amiably with Corbyn, shakes hands, smiles, and even pats him on the back as Corbyn walks away.

Jeremy Corbyn’s un-electability is one of the major arguments critics within his party cite for why he should be replaced by Owen Smith.

An Ipsos MORI poll published earlier this week showed that Corbyn’s personal approval ratings are astonishingly low. Just 25% of respondents said he was doing a satisfactory job as Labour leader, while a massive 54% thought Theresa May was doing a good job as prime minister.

And it is for this reason that Dromey defended his contradictory reaction to Corbyn at the Solihull event to The Birmingham Mail:

“Jeremy is an old friend but I do not believe he is a leader.”

