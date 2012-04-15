An Italian Soccer Player Has Died After Suffering A Heart Attack During A Match

In an absolutely horrific tragedy, Piermario Morosini, a midfielder for Livorno in the Italian second division, collapsed during a match today and later died after suffering a heart attack. He was just 25.



Morosini can be seen struggling and collapsing in the video below (via SportsGrid.com), and later taken away in an ambulance.

Just last month, Fabrice Muamba of the Bolton Wanderers in the English Premier League, suffered a heart attack and was technically dead for 72 minutes before being revived.

All soccer matches in Italy have been called off this weekend due to this tragic event.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS IMAGES THAT SOME MAY FIND DISTURBING



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

