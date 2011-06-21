VIDEO: It Took Ozzie Guillen EIGHT SECONDS To Get Ejected Last Night

This one was over faster than a late-80s Mike Tyson fight.



White Sox shortstop Alexei Ramirez gets called out seven seconds into this video. By the 15 second mark, his manager Ozzie Guillen has already ran out of the dugout, stumped on the plate, and gotten ejected.

Guillen then kicks Geovany Soto’s catchers mask for good measure, which Soto finds hilarious.

Good work, Ozzie. Short and silly, like all baseball ejections should be.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.