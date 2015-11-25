US military has released video of its airstrikes pounding ISIS oil trucks

YouTube/CJTF OIR A US-led coalition air strike against ISIS oil trucks in eastern Syria on November 22.

The US military has released new videos showcasing the anti-ISIS coalition’s latest airstrikes against ISIS oil trucks.

The airstrikes, which were conducted on over the weekend in eastern Syria, destroyed 283 oil trucks belonging to the militant organisation. According to the Combined Joint Task Force (CJTF) responsible for anti-ISIS operations, the strikes are part of the broader Operation Tidal Wave II.

The operation is aimed to completely shutter ISIS’s production of oil in eastern Syria and its subsequent sale on the black market.

The CJTF notes that ISIS receives 2/3 of its revenue from oil production. And, according to The New York Times, ISIS is estimated to be able to earn $40 million a month through the production and sale of oil on the black market.

The strikes on ISIS trucks come amid an intensification of operations against the militant group.

On Sunday, US-led coalition forces struck five ISIS positions in Syria and 11 positions in Iraq. The targets included a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device facility — one of ISIS’ most damaging weapons — as well as earthen bridges the group constructed and various ISIS tactical units and fighting positions.

The airstrikes were carried out against ISIS near al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria.

The strikes were carried out by A-10 Warthogs and AC-130 Specter Gunships.

The strikes made use of both precision-guided bombs and cannon fire from low-flying aircraft to destroy the targets.

This is the US’ second assault against oil trucks.

The first assault was carried out on November 16, and it resulted in the destruction of 116 ISIS oil trucks.

You can watch video of the latest air strikes below:

