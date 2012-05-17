Is Dwyane Wade The Dirtiest Player In The NBA Not Named Metta World Peace?

Cork Gaines

Dwyane Wade is one of the NBA’s most likable players, playing on one of the most popular teams. But in recent months, we have started seeing a nastier side to the Miami Heat guard.

The latest came last night when Wade chose to give Darren Collison a forearm to the back, rather than play, you know, some defence. The blow sent Collison to the deck and Wade was charged with a flagrant foul.

This comes after a game last month when Wade delivered another forearm shiver to Richard Hamilton, knocking him to the court, and the play in the NBA All-Star game that broke Kobe Bryant’s nose.

Here’s the video from last night’s foul…

 

