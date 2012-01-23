WATCH: Irish Journalist Leaves ECB Official Speechless

In the video below, Irish journalist Vincent Browne presses Klaus Masuch, head of the ECB’s countries division, over the premises behind the ECB’s approach to Ireland’s fiscal issues.



Browne hits Masuch hard on the question of why the Irish people should be forced to protect unguaranteed bondholders.

Masuch’s response is, well, less than thorough.

Things start getting good at about the 1:15 mark (h/t to Boing Boing):



