These Concept Videos For The 'iPhone Air' And The 'iPhone 6C' Are Amazing, But Probably Impossible

These iPhone concept videos from SET Solution are amazing.

Its skinny-mini iPhone Air design measures only 1.5 millimeters at the top, 3 millimeters at the bottom, and features an edge-to-edge screen. It’s iPhone 6C would beautifully rival the LG Flex or Samsung’s curved screen smartphone.

Of course, these renderings only show the outside design of these phones, with no theorizing on how — or if — the necessary processing guts could fit inside. Plus, these video were not created by Apple and have no affiliation with the company. But dare to dream, right?

Behold, the iPhone 6C, which would actually fulfil the rumour that Apple is working on a larger, curved screen phone.

