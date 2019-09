With Iowa State trying to mount a fourth quarter comeback, Iowa’s D.J. Lowery leaped up and grabbed a one-handed interception as he was falling backwards.

The interception was huge as Iowa would go on to win 27-21. Here are two different views of the leaping grab…



And a close-up…

