Iowa Football Players Go Nuts Over A Bronze Pig

Earlier we saw an ESPN sideline reporter interviewing Floyd of Rosedale, a bronze pig statue that Iowa and Minnesota compete for each season. Well, after Floyd spent the last two years in Minnesota, and after Iowa lost to Central Michigan a week ago, you would expect the Hawkeyes to be a little excited to get him back.



But you might not have expected them to be this excited…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

