VIDEO: Introducing bricks which self-assemble

All 18 bricks assembled perfectly. Image: Adar Hacohen

Scientists have developed bricks which can self-assemble.

They have specially textured surfaces with embedded magnets and take instructions from an algorithm to form a larger 3D cylinder.

Just shake them around together in a container until they form the right shape.

Watch them at work:

Ido Bachelet of Bar-Ilan University, Israel, and colleagues created a series of 18 tetrahedral bricks.

Each was imprinted with embossed cues on their surface providing the rules for construction of the object.

The authors say improved designs could lead to rapid fabrication of objects without the need for assembly lines.

The experiment is described in the journal Scientific Reports.

