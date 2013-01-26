Colin Kepernick's Birth mum Is Talking With The Media And Could Become A Distraction

One week before the biggest game of his life, Colin Kaepernick’s birth mum is doing interviews with Denver-area news reporters and talking about her decision to put Kaeprnick up for adoption. And while the interview seems innocent enough, it could prove to be a major distraction for the 49ers’ young quarterback.



Heidi Russo says she gave up Colin for adoption six weeks after he was born. She was 19 at the time. According to Russo, she has kept in touch with Kaepernick’s parents, but has only communicated with her son a couple of times. The first came after she found his profile on MySpace.

Of course, Russo says she is not trying to jump on the Kaepernick bandwagon or “share in any of the success.” Here’s the part of the interview that aired on FOX31 in Denver…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.