Business Insider is hiring video interns to join the INSIDER team

Lucian Milasan / Shutterstock.com Do you want to get out in the field and shoot video? This could be the job for you!

Business Insider is hiring video interns for INSIDER, a new publication that delivers stories to readers across digital platforms.

The role involves editing short videos that fall within our motto: “Life is an adventure.” That include everything from trying the craziest milkshakes in New York City to thrill-seekers who built an 18-story rope swing to life-saving scientific advances.

Video interns should also be ready to get out in the field. There will also be some opportunity to pitch and write stories, conduct interviews, and shoot on location.

INSIDER’s videos are distributed across social media, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube. The ideal candidate has a passion for storytelling and the ability to edit video quickly and creatively. He or she is a news buff who always knows what’s going on in the world, and is addicted to social media.

Candidates should know how to edit on Premiere, how to use Adobe After Effects, Photoshop, and various types of audio and digital video equipment including Canon and Sony cameras, and how to shoot awesome video with their smartphones.

Our interns are an integral part of our team, and many of our current writers and editors started in our internship program. We seek out self-starters and people who are enthusiastic about collaborating with reporters, fellow producers, social media editors, and other team members.

This internship position is at our Flatiron headquarters in New York City. The internship will run for six months, and interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

Click here to apply.

