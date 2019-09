Just like the early game in Denver, the NFC divisional playoff game between the 49ers and Packers started with fireworks. On just the third play of the game, Colin Kaepernick was intercepted and Sam Shields returned it for a touchdown and an early lead.



Here’s the video (via Fox Sports)…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.