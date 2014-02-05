VIDEO INSIDER: More Chromecast Apps --  Apple Gets Bandwidth --  Historic Super Bowl Stream

Welcome to our new Video Insider newsletter, a morning email with the top news and analysis on the digital video industry, produced by BI Intelligence.

This is big news for aficionados of Google’s media ecosystem. Google’s Chromecast, a thumb drive-sized streaming device that plugs into a TV, now has a software development kit, or SDK. This means that developers can build apps for Chromecast. GigaOm writes that this is likely the starting shot in a race to develop apps for Chromecast, and we concur. Pandora, HBO Go, and Hulu Plus partnered with Google to develop early apps for the platform, but now anyone publishers active in video or visual media will likely consider an investment in Chromecast. ( GigaOm

APPLE’S QUIET BANDWIDTH-BUYING SPREE: Apple has been building out its network infrastructure in a way that seems ideally suited for a plunge into delivering large quantities of video content, according to reporting from the Wall Street Journal, cited by 9to5Mac. The news has rekindled speculation about the possible launch of a new Apple TV or set-top device. At Streaming Media Blog, Dan Rayburn has accumulated more evidence of this likelihood, pointing to Apple’s recent hiring of experts in CDNs (content delivery networks), and a rumoured major renegotiation with Akamai, which handles Apple’s content delivery infrastructure. ( 9to5 Mac, Streaming Media Blog, WSJ)

HISTORIC SUPERBOWL STREAM: Fox claims that the live stream of Sunday’s Super Bowl was the biggest live streaming event in sports history. Adobe Analytics says the live stream of the game averaged around 528,000 viewers. (AdWeek)

SO IS STREAMING THE FUTURE OF TV SPORTS? Not so fast. The blog TV Predictions has a nice analysis of what Fox’s Super Bowl stream means for the future of sports broadcasts. While streaming live sports will be the new normal, and the services can be very good, the technology isn’t 100% reliable — yet. There were some reports of scrambled pictures on Fox’s live stream. (TV Predictions)

AEREO WILL LAUNCH IN SAN ANTONIO: The startup, which rents tiny antennas to users, and lets them view broadcast TV stations on various devices, will be entering its 12th market — San Antonio. Aereo is embroiled with major broadcast networks in a legal dispute, which will go to the U.S. Supreme Court this year. (Aereo)

FIBRE WARS: The Washington Post looks at the battle between tech companies, localities, federal authorities, and cable companies over new fibre networks.

