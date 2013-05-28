Storm Chasers Record Insane Video As Tornado Rams Into Them

People might think Sean Casey is crazy for driving directly into tornadoes, but he’s made a decent name for himself doing it.
More importantly, he’s still here to talk about it, and he’s got proof of his exploits.
Casey recently produced this video from inside a tornado. His truly boss Tornado Intercept Vehicle takes the beating like a champ too.
“Wind speeds were 150 to 175 EF3 to EF4 before the tornado ripped the instruments off the top of the TIV,” read part of the YouTube description.
Watch:
