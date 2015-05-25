VIDEO: Incredible drone footage captures a surfer just missing the rocks while riding a super-long wave in Tasmania

Stu Gibson Photography. Image: Screengrab

Photographer Stu Gibson shot this awesome drone footage of a few gutsy surfers tackling a lengthy right-hand pointbreak on Tasmania’s east coast.

The aerial video shows Hamish Renwick, Ethan Wilson and Jake Fuzzynutz carving it up dangerously close to shoreline rocks as they navigate the tight barreling waves.

Around the 0:40 mark one of the guys manages to wipe-out of their ride just in time, missing a huge jutting rock.

Here’s the clip.

You can check out more of Stu’s work here.

