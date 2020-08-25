VIDEO: An Indy 500 driver was hospitalized after a horror crash that ended with a sickening thud into a safety barrier

Twitter/Sonoma Raceway Spencer Pigot crashed with just five laps remaining.

The Indy 500 ended on dramatic fashion on Sunday as American driver Spencer Pigot suffered a near-fatal crash with just five laps remaining.

Pigot’s car spun out and struck the outer barrier, before skidding to the inside and crashing at high speed into a safety barrier positioned in front of the wall separating the pit lane and the front straight.

The 25-year-old Rahal racer managed to exit the car alone, however was then placed onto a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital.

According to Sporting News, the crash could have been fatal had it not been for the Aeroscreen shield in the front of Pigot’s cockpit, which prevented debris from striking him in the head.

You can watch a video of the crash, which ended with a sickening thud, below:

What a brutal hit for @SpencerPigot. Glad he was able to walk out ok! ????#Indy500 | @IndyCaronNBC pic.twitter.com/s5QLcSYgZF — Sonoma Raceway (@RaceSonoma) August 23, 2020

Despite the crash, the red flag was not raised, allowing Pigot’s teammate Takuma Sato to win under caution.

Pigot has since been released from hospital, according to Speedsport.

“I’m happy Spencer is doing well, as we understand,” said Rahal co-owner and former talk show host David Letterman. “It was quite a mess. First and foremost are [our] best thoughts for him.”

