Top-Ranked Indiana Lost On An Unbelievable Buzzer-Beater

After having a fast-break layup blocked out of bounds with the score tied, Illinois had just 0.9 seconds to make a game-winning basket and upset top-ranked Indiana. And somehow, with the help of a screen, Tyler Griffey got loose and took the inbounds pass and made an uncontested layup. All that was left was for the students to storm the court.



Here’s the video. Be sure to check out the ground-level replay at the 0:37 mark (via ESPN)…

