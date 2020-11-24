Indiana head coach Tom Allen gave a impassioned, inspirational speech to his team after their loss to Ohio State

Indiana head coach Tom Allen gave a show-stopping speech in the locker room after his team’s loss to Ohio State.

“We didn’t come here to be close,” Allen bellowed. “And I’m ticked off by the result. But I’m proud of you guys. You fought, you fought and you fought!”

On Twitter, fans praised Allen’s speech and the clear connection he has with his players.

The No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers weren’t able to pull off an upset over No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday, but they came mighty close.

After trailing 28-7 at halftime, the Hoosiers fought back in the second half to make it a one-score game in the final minutes. Unfortunately for the Indiana faithful, the Hoosiers couldn’t get into range for a Hail Mary before the final whistle sounded on their 42-35 loss to the Buckeyes.

Still, Indiana played admirably. In a game that they entered as 21-point underdogs to one of the country’s best teams, the Hoosiers showed up to play. Despite allowing 42 points, the Indiana defence stole three interceptions from potential Heisman candidate Justin Fields, who had yet to throw a pick this season.

After the game, head coach Tom Allen delivered a remarkable speech, conveying a clear message for his team in the locker room: there was reason to be proud of their performance, and their season was far from over.

“We don’t feel sorry for ourselves,” Allen said. “We didn’t play our best football. You know it, and I know. But you didn’t quit! You didn’t quit! You fought them! You got character! You got something to you!

“We didn’t come here to be close. And I’m ticked off by the result. But I’m proud of you guys. You fought, you fought, and you fought!”

Allen then brought his voice down momentarily.

“Stay together. You understand me? You stay together. This team is special. There are special things ahead of you. You understand me? Special things ahead of you. That’s the truth. Stay together.

“I love this football team, man. You have no idea. The good and the bad.”

Proud of our fight!! I love this team. pic.twitter.com/K4PHDkPnmv — Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) November 21, 2020

On Twitter, fans shared their love for the coach’s passion.

I’m all in on Indiana now https://t.co/heaGmbPciN — Lord Mitchell Bailey (@mitchellb96) November 22, 2020

It’s the eyes that get me.. watch the eyes follow him back and forth. He’s got all of them. Very important. https://t.co/NqUJkl83eq — Coach Rome (@ryner23) November 22, 2020

I would go to war for this man https://t.co/DBjuSmJgBc — Sammy (@sammybarnett23) November 22, 2020

This is why I love football!!! https://t.co/m760WrAHOE — Ryan McPartlin (@RyanMcPartlin) November 22, 2020

While the wildest dreams of a run in the College Football Playoff are likely over for Indiana, the Hoosiers still have plenty left to play for, including a potential spot in one of the New Year’s Six bowl games. To get there, Indiana will have to finish the season strong through their final three games.

Coach Allen is a believer.

