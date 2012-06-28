Here's The Insane Catch By A Rookie That Has The Baseball World Buzzing

Mike Trout has been turning heads this season with his impressive numbers at the plate. The 20-year old rookie for the Los Angeles Angels was hitting .335 with seven home runs and 21 stolen bases entering today’s action.



But the true 5-tool outfielder has baseball fans buzzing today with one of his other talents, his glove.

In the first inning again the Baltimore Orioles, Trout robbed a home run off the bat of JJ Hardy with a leap that would make many NBA stars envious.

Here’s the video…



