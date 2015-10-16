VIDEO: Impressively calm passengers watch engine fall apart as Airbus takes off

There’s a good reason why airline staff ask you to put your blinds up on takeoff and landing.

But here’s a good reason to keep them down:

That happened just yesterday to Sky Airline’s Airbus A319-11 as it departed Santiago Airport in Chile.

Did you note how nobody screamed for the captain? Bizarre.

Here’s part of the official report:

Sky Airline flight H2-112 returned to land at Santiago-Arturo Merino Benitez Airport in Chile after both engine cowl doors of the no. 1 engine broke off during departure. The Airbus A319 took off from runway 35R at 07:39 hours local time (10:39 UTC). After losing both cowlings on the no.1 CFMI CFM56-5B5/P engine the aircraft circled back and landed safely on runway 35L at 08:04 hours.

So it took what would have felt like a very long 25 minutes for the plane to be brought back down safely.

The report also states that it’s “(at least) the 39th event of the loss of an engine cowl door on an Airbus A320-family aircraft”.

It notes that in July, after one similar incident on departure from London’s Heathrow, the UK AAIB issued several safety recommendations to ensure it didn’t happen again.

