I'll Have Another Makes It Two-For-Two By Winning The Preakness

After coming from behind down the stretch to win the Kentucky Derby, I’ll Have Another did it again yesterday to win the second leg of the triple crown. And once again, it was Bodemeister that tired at the end and finished second.



Now all eyes will turn to the Belmont Stakes on June 9 as I’ll Have Another will try to become the first horse since Affirmed in 1978 to win horse racing’s triple crown. Since then, 11 horses have won the first two legs, and all failed to win at Belmont.

Here’s the stretch call…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

