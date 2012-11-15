Israel's Air Strike Against Hamas Was Just The Beginning

The Israeli defence Force recently launched a string of air strikes against Hamas in Gaza is response to an escalation of Hamas rocket firings into Israel. Among the first targets in the strikes was Hamas top leader Ahmed Al-Jabari.



Watch the video below for a blow by blow account of the day’s attacks and counter attacks.

Produced by Daniel Goodman



