Ichiro Collects His 4,000th Career Hit

Ichiro picked up his 4,000th career hit combined between Japan and the United States. Fittingly, it was a slap-single to left field and it came off of R.A. Dickey of the Blue Jays.

Of the 4,000 hits, 2,722 have come in the Major Leagues, which ranks 59th all-time. Only two players in Major League history, Pete Rose (4,256) and Ty Cobb (4,189), have 4,000 career hits.

Here is the base hit…

After collecting the hit, Ichiro bowed to the crowd in all directions…

