Search

VIDEO: ‘I feel ashamed’: Russians speak out against the war

Havovi Cooper,Selima Hussain

  • More than 15,000 Russians were arrested on March 16 for protesting the war in Ukraine.
  • Thousands of Russian citizens who disagree with the invasion are fleeing the country.
  • Many Russian opponents to the war are fleeing to Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, and Finland.

Thousands of Russians across the world are protesting the war in Ukraine, and many who disagree with the invasion are fleeing the country.

More From Business Insider Australia

About the Author
Havovi Cooper,Selima Hussain