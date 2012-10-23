Fluke Play Where A Broken Bat Hits A Pitch Three Times Helps The Giants Win The National League Pennant

Sometimes when things are going well, it seems as though a team gets all the breaks. And in the case of the San Francisco Giants, we mean that quite literally.
With the bases loaded and looking to extend a 2-0 lead in the seventh game of the NLCS, Hunter Pence took a terrible swing and had his bat shattered. It probably should have been a double-play. Instead, the ball took a funny spin and got past the infield for a 3-run double. The Giants won 9-0.
But even more incredibly, after Fox gave us this incredible slo-mo replay, we see that the broken bat actually hit the ball three different times. Here is the key replay. You can see the entire play below (via MLB.com)…
