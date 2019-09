Maybe the biggest criticism of this year’s U.S. Open is the length of the par-3s. And Hunter Mahan’s frustration was caught by NBC cameras after he was forced to use a driver on the third hole.



After his tee shot on the 266-yard hole, Mahan can be heard saying “I just hit a f***ing driver on a par-3” (0:06 mark of the video below)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



