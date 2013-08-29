Protest At Soccer Match Became Scary When Hundreds Of Flares Were Simultaneously Lit

AP Legia Warsaw supporters protest UEFA sanctions

Prior to the second leg of a Champions League match, hundreds of Legia Warsaw supporters lit flares simultaneously engulfing half of their stadium in what looked like a giant fireball (see video and GIF below).

The move came after the Polish club was sanctioned by UEFA for racist behaviour during an earlier match. The fans held up a sign that read “UEFA Ultra Extreme Fanatical Atmosphere” before the flares were lit.

The entire scene was surreal and it is amazing that they even played the match. The game ended in a draw which allowed Steaua Bucharest to advance to the next round.

Here is the video via Yahoo! Sports …

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here is the moment the flares were lit ( via @KickTV )…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.