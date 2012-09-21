'Humbled' Chad Johnson Is Taking Anger Management Classes, Hoping To Reconcile With Wife And NFL

Photo: Showtime

Chad Johnson was on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” last night. It was his first interview since being released by the Miami Dolphins last month. During their sit-down, the artist formerly known as Chad Ochocinco touched on a number of subjects including his arrest, his hopes of reconciling with his wife, and his future in football.You can see the complete interview below, but we pulled some of the more telling quotes here…



On whether or not he is hoping to play again this year:

Most definitely…There’s nothing wrong with [my football skills]…There’s one thing I am good at doing, and that’s getting open.

On why he was released by the Dolphins:

First off, I had an altercation. An altercation with my wife. The consequences for that altercation with my wife was me being released…That was the reason. There’s no need to blow smoke up my arse. That’s the reason…I’m human. I made a mistake.

On hopes of reconciling with his wife:

Do I walk away that easy? Or do I fight for what I love? Like the game fo football. I’m not giving up on that. But I lost it. So I Lost my wife. Do I fight for her? Yeah. Why not?

On how he is trying to change:

I gotta work on Chad. Chad’s gotta work on Chad. Chad needs to go deep down inside and figure out what went wrong…I’m taking class, Anger Management classes. I’m trying to find out how I can channel my anger…How can I diffuse those situations.

On the new Chad Johnson and why he is worth the risk:

“[I have] humbled myself. And when you get a humble Chad Johnson that has lost everything and has to work his way back up, you’re not getting that same fun guy. You’re getting that guy [the Bengals] drafted years ago, ‘man, I got to prove a point.’ That’s the scariest thing in the world, to have someone that had that drive, and ‘oh man, I gotta prove I can still do this.’ That’s a good thing.”

Here’s the interview…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

