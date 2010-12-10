VIDEO: Massive Bench-Clearing Hockey Brawl From The UK

Saturday night’s match between the Coventry Blaze and the Nottingham Panthers turned ugly when Coventry’s Brad Cruikshank took a detour on his way off the ice after being ejected and crashed into Nottingham goalie Craig Kowalski.



Cruikshank earned himself a nine-game suspension, Kowalski is out for two months with an injury, and five other players and coaches earned suspensions. A total of 235 penalty minutes were handed out.

Check out the bench-clearing madness below:



