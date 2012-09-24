Huge Hit On Michael Vick Completely Changes Game And May Have Sealed The Eagles' Fate

The Eagles were trailing the Cardinals 17-0 with less than 10 seconds remaining in the first half, but had the ball on the 1-yard line.



Down three scores, kicking a field goal might have been the smart play. Instead, Andy Reid chose to go for the touchdown, Michael Vick got blown up fumbling the ball, and the Cardinals scooped it up and ran a long ways for a touchdown. And now the Eagles may have dug a hole too deep to get out of…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.