Huge Break Point Saves Novak Djokovic At The French Open Forcing A 5th Set

Novak Djokovic was twice down a break in the fourth set, including the 12th game with Rafael Nadal up 6-5 and serving for the match. But with Nadal two points away from winning the match, Djokovic rallied to break Nadal and even this epic semifinal at two sets apiece.



Here is the huge break point that may have saved Djokovic’s attempt to win his first French Open. Djoker would go on to win the tie-breaker and force a fifth set…

