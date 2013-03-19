Huge Brawl Erupts On The Benches Between Minor League Hockey Teams

One thing that has curbed the frequency of massive brawls in hockey are the severe penalties for players leaving the bench area. But what happens when a brawl breaks out in the bench area? We found out this weekend when Rockford Ice Hogs and Chicago Wolves faced off in the AHL.



The incident started when a player was pushed through the door on the Rockford bench. One of the Rockford players on the bench then started punching the opponent in the bench area. From that point, all hell broke loose, to the tune of 27 penalties.

And if you are the sort that prefers the humour in situations like this, look for no. 32 on the Wolves’ bench (right side). He appears to spend half the brawl attacking the glass between the two benches (video via Puck Daddy)…

