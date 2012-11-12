Huge Brawl Breaks Out Between Pit Crews At NASCAR Race

With just two laps to go at today’s AdvoCare 500, Jeff Gordon and Clint Bowyer were involved in a wreck that knocked both drivers out of the race.



It appears from the video below, that as Jeff Gordon exits his car, a member of Bowyer’s pit crew confronted Gordon (1:25 mark of the video), leading to a brawl between pit members for both teams. After a few seconds, order appeared to be restored. But then Bowyer exited his car and went on a full-out sprint through the infield (2:20 mark of video) looking to confront Gordon, only to be stopped just before reaching him.

Here’s the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.