Volvo's New Cars Can Detect Cyclists And Avoid Accidents

Luxury cars these days come chock full of safety features that help drivers stay awake, keep in their lanes, and avoid collisions. Mostly, that comes in the form of flashing lights and beeping alarms (and in new Cadillac and Buick offerings, vibrating seats).



Volvo, with a long held reputation for safety, is going further. As well as pedestrian airbags in the front bumper, active high beams that turn on and off automatically, and a road sign display in the instrument panel, its new cars feature IntelliSafe systems, which detect pedestrians and cyclists and can apply the car’s brakes to avoid an accident.

Here’s how it works.

//

Produced by Robert Libetti

