VIDEO: How viral moments are shaping the war in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine is not the first one to go viral, but it has been dubbed “the first TikTok war.” Millions of people around the world are watching surreal TikToks of how life has changed. And the viral moments have put pressure on companies and countries to take action.