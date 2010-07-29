VIDEO: How To Make Your Startup Pitch As Cliche-Dense As Possible

Yesterday, the first round of graduates from SeedStart — New York City’s brand new startup accelerator — made their pitches to a room full of investors.



Afterward, they ran this video, including a parody-tutorial on pitching investors, which had the VCs in the room in hysterics.

Watch the whole thing to learn a bit about SeedStart, or skip to 2:18 to get to all the pivoting, iterating, and monetizing fun:

Click here for a more serious introduction to the five SeedStart companies →

