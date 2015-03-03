VIDEO: How the world's first 3D printed jet engine was made in Melbourne

The assembled jet engine. Image: CSIRO

Australian scientists have printed and assembled the components for the world’s first 3D printed jet engine.

The CSIRO says the engine was made at Lab 22 in Clayton, Melbourne.

The scientists used an Arcam Electron Beam Melting printer in combination with cold spray technology.

The 3D-printed jet engines prove that test parts can be produced in days instead of months.

Here’s a video showing how it was done:

Monash University’s Centre for Additive Manufacturing led the project in collaboration with CSIRO’s Lab 22 researchers and Deakin University.

Professor Xinhua Wu, head of the Centre for Additive Manufacturing (MCAM), says the centre is working to find answers for manufacturers, such as the French aerospace group Safran, seeking new processes to make components lighter and cheaper.

Monash and its spin-off company Amaero, have printed a second engine which is now displayed in Toulouse at Safran.

“When industry wants particular performance benefits, under particular conditions, we understand what they need and why, and we are increasingly able to deliver it. I believe the next generation of aerospace manufacturing may well start here, in Australia,” she said.

