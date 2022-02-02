VIDEO: Lunar New Year celebrations from around the world

- Lunar New Year celebrations are taking place around the world, from Beijing to New York City.
- 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, which symbolizes strength.
- Festivities often go on for two weeks and include feasts, reunions, parades, and visits to temples.
Billions of people around the world are ringing in the Lunar New Year. It’s the Year of the Tiger, according to the Chinese zodiac.
