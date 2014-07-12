VIDEO: Hotel Valet Nearly Totals Lamborghini In Just Seconds

A valet for a five-star hotel in New Delhi, India crashed a car worth hundreds of thousands of dollars as shocked pedestrians dodged out of the way.

Check out the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder slowly inches up behind the other cars in a line in front of the hotel, then rockets forward and crashes into another car before slamming into a barrier.

The valet was injured in the accident, according to the Times of India.

The owner of the Lamborghini, who works in the construction business, has filed a complaint against the valet. He claims the car is worth almost $US500,000.

Check out some photos of the car after the crash, as noted by The Huffington Post:

Post by BigBoyToyz. (h/t Dashiell Bennett)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.