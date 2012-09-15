Watch A Real Life Hot Wheels Car Land 92-Foot A Huge Corkscrew Jump

In a publicity stunt meant to get kids excited about their toy cars (and hopefully not about trying to drive real ones), Hot Wheels put driver Brent Fletcher in a sand-rail buggy and gave him an enormous ramp to drive off of.
The successful corkscrew jump spanned an impressive 92 feet, a new world record.
Check it out:
[Via NOTCOT]
