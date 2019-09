The Philadelphia Phillies use Hooters employees as ballgirls during Spring Training games.



The ballgirls’ lack of experience rears its ugly head from time-to-time when one of the ladies grabs a ball that was actually fair and still in play.

The latest example happened today and boy was she embarrassed (via phl17.com)…



