Video shows Hong Kong police shoot protesters at point-blank range during early-morning rush-hour clashes

Screenshot/Cupid Producer A police officer in Sai Wan Ho shot a protester at point-blank range on Monday.

The police in Hong Kong fired several shots during protests there on Monday morning, injuring at least one protester.

Video of the incident, which was livestreamed on Facebook, showed officers shooting at two protesters at point-blank range.

According to the Associated Press, the police said only one protester was hit and was undergoing surgery.

This was the third time the police had fired live rounds at crowds since protests began in June.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The police in Hong Kong fired several shots during protests on Monday morning, and at least one protester was shot at point-blank range during the clashes.

Video posted to Facebook on Monday morning by the Hong Kong-based media company Cupid Producer showed the police clashing with protesters on a busy street in Sai Wan Ho, located on the northeastern shore of Hong Kong Island. According to Cupid Producer, the footage was livestreamed to Facebook by a Japanese TV reporter.

The video showed an officer, wearing a yellow vest, wrestling with a protester in the middle of the main road. Another protester, dressed in all black, approached the officer, who pointed a gun at the protester before firing a shot. The protester then seemed to try to swipe the gun away from the officer, who fired again, this time appearing to hit the protester in the stomach.

The protester dressed in black collapsed to the ground, while the same officer shot at another protester who approached as the incident was occurring. It was unclear from the footage whether the second protester was hit by gunfire. According to Associated Press, the police said only one protester was hit and was undergoing surgery.

Officers then tackled both the protester dressed in all black as well as the second protester who approached the scene.

The officer who fired his weapon was still pointing his gun as both protesters were apprehended on the ground.

Screenshot/Cupid Producer Police officers in Hong Kong proceeded to tackle the protesters shot during early-morning clashes.

According to South China Morning Post, the incident occurred at about 7:20 a.m. at a busy road crossing, which protesters were blocking.

After the shooting, angry citizens shouted at the police, with some calling them “murderers,” according to the Post. Additional video taken by the Post showed the police using pepper spray to disperse crowds that had gathered at the scene, which had been cordoned off after the incident.

Police pepper spray the angry crowd in Sai Wan Ho, calling on them to stay back Video: SCMP/Kimmy Chung pic.twitter.com/yevkTg74J3 — SCMP Hong Kong (@SCMPHongKong) November 11, 2019

According to the Post, protesters on Monday vandalised several train stations and set fire to a train in Kwai Fong.

The Hong Kong Police Force said protesters “set up barricades” across the city, causing “serious obstruction to traffic.” The police added that they conducted “dispersal operations” in the areas affected.

Protesters also clashed with the police on Sunday. The police fired tear gas in several districts and claimed that protesters “vandalised shops and facilities in several malls, causing breach of the peace.”

The police said that as of 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, 88 people had been arrested on several charges including unlawful assembly, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage, and using facial covering while at an unlawful assembly.

On Friday, a 22-year-old student died after falling in a parking garage close to the scene of violent protests in Tseung Kwan O.

This is the 3rd time the police have fired live rounds at protesters

YouTube/SCMP An image from a video of a Hong Kong police officer just before he shot Tsang Chi-kin, 18, in the chest on October 1.

The police have been intensifying their response as protests continue into their 24th week.

On October 1, the police shot a man in the chest at point-blank range in the city’s Tsuen Wan district, marking the first time the police had used live ammunition since protests began in June.

The man, later identified as Tsang Chi-kin, 18, was charged with assaulting police officers days after the incident.

Another protester, age 14, was shot in the leg on October 4 and was arrested on suspicion of taking part in riots, according to the Post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.