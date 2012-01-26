WATCH: An Ice Hockey Rink's Roof Collapsed With Kids Skating Inside

Here is a scary and amazing video (via National Post) of a roof collapsing at a hockey rink in Namestovo, Slovakia. And while this is reminiscent of the Metrodome roof collapse video, this began to fall while kids were having a skate around inside.



Former NHL player Richard Zednik was leading the skate around when the collapse began, and is reporting that everybody was able to get off the ice before the roof collapsed. It appears that the roof collapsed as a result of snow accumulation.

Chaos begins at the 0:34 mark. The damage is shown at the 1:44 mark…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

