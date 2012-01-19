WATCH: A Hockey Player's Face Needed 30 Stitches After Being Stepped On By A Teammate

Taylor Hall, a winger for the Edmonton Oilers, needed 30 stitches after he fell during warmups last night and a teammate’s skate sliced across Hall’s forehead.



The injury has raised concerns about NHL players not wearing helmets during warmups. However, the league said the rule will remain unchanged for now, as any change would require the approval of the players’ association.

The NHL also denied ascertations that they encourage helmetless warmups as a way to promote the players and make them more recognisable.

Here is the video…



