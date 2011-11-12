WATCH: Hockey Night honours Soldiers That Gave The Ultimate Sacrifice

Today is Remembrance Day in Canada (their version of Veterans Day). It is also called Poppy Day which is why you see lots of people at NHL games this week wearing red poppies.



And one of the traditions associated with this holiday is Don Cherry and Hockey Night in Canada’s annual tribute to Canadian soldiers that have lost their lives in combat.

Here is the video (the tribute begins at 5:55)…



